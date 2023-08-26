Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 138.5% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

GREEL traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.47. 6,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,408. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $14.57.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.5313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.85%.

