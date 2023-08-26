Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.81

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.81 and traded as high as $43.17. Greenbrier Companies shares last traded at $42.26, with a volume of 131,608 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $150,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,701.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $150,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,701.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $66,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,099.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

See Also

