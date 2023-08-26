Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Short Interest Down 92.9% in August

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCNGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GECCN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

