Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 137,872 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 57,000 shares.The stock last traded at $30.82 and had previously closed at $30.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRC. TheStreet upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Gorman-Rupp Trading Down 0.2 %
Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.02 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.43%.
Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.
Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 500.0% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
