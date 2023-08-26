Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 308.3% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PUCK remained flat at $10.48 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,939. Goal Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goal Acquisitions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 477,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 3.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 333,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 331,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 84.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

