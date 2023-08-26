Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Increased to $236.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $236.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLOB. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC increased their price objective on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.85.

Get Globant alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globant

Globant Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of GLOB opened at $190.86 on Tuesday. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $232.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.40 and a 200 day moving average of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globant by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.