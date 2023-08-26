Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Update

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the July 31st total of 467,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,062,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF alerts:

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EDOC stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.00 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.88. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52.

About Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.