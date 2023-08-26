Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $143.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $143.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.63.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Up 0.4 %

GPN stock opened at $121.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.84. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $766,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.