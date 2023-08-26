Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) Trading Down 0.8%

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.91. 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partner Acquisition Corp II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPACU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 5,048.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 144,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 141,958 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 33.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period.

About Global Partner Acquisition Corp II

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

