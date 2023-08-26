Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) (CVE:DFS) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) (CVE:DFS – Get Free Report) were down 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 132,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 489,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) Stock Down 9.5 %
The stock has a market cap of C$50.20 million and a PE ratio of -10.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28.
About Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V)
Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc operates in daily fantasy sports (DFS) industry. It offers DFS software and network, which enables its licensed customers to offer a customized and branded DFS product to their end users. The company was formerly known as Lariat Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc in June 2016.
