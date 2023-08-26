Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. Approximately 10,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 11,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.36. The company has a market cap of C$63.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.57.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$42.28 million for the quarter.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

