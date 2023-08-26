Global Brokerage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLBR) Short Interest Update

Global Brokerage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the July 31st total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global Brokerage Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLBR remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 24 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,873. Global Brokerage has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

About Global Brokerage

Global Brokerage, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online foreign exchange (FX) trading, contracts for difference trading, spread betting, and related services to retail and institutional customers worldwide. Its proprietary trading platform presents its FX customers with the price quotations on various currency pairs from a range of global banks, financial institutions, and market makers.

