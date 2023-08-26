Global Brokerage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLBR) Short Interest Update

Global Brokerage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the July 31st total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Global Brokerage Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLBR remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 24 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,873. Global Brokerage has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
About Global Brokerage
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Brokerage
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Global Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.