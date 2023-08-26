Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,975 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBCI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

GBCI stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $201.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. Truist Financial lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

