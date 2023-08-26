Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) CEO Patrick R. Gruber Sells 171,549 Shares

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 171,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $236,737.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,963,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,831.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gevo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 1,105.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GEVO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Gevo from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Gevo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

