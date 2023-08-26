Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) CEO Patrick R. Gruber Sells 171,549 Shares

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 171,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $236,737.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,963,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,831.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Gevo Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 1,105.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gevo
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gevo
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.
Featured Articles
