Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Update

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,655,100 shares, a growth of 382.1% from the July 31st total of 550,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Gentera Stock Performance

Gentera stock remained flat at $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. Gentera has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gentera in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Gentera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gentera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

