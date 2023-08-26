GensoKishi Metaverse Price Reaches $0.0397 (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $425,574.20 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,290,415 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

