Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Position Raised by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,605 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 2.10% of Genpact worth $177,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 57.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,273,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Genpact by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,219,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of G stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $819,904.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 186,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,750.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $297,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $819,904.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 186,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,750.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,033. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

