Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Geely Automobile Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GELYY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. 36,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,786. Geely Automobile has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Geely Automobile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.4853 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

