GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Trading 3% Higher

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.50. 235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.39.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.