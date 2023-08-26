GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Short Interest Up 330.2% in August

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 330.2% from the July 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.1 days.

GCC Stock Performance

GCWOF stock remained flat at $9.55 during midday trading on Friday. 4,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. GCC has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57.

About GCC

GCC, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells gray Portland cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and other building construction materials in Mexico and the United States. It offers cement; ready mix concrete, energy; building materials; and asphalt. The company also provides special products comprising Komponent, a shrinkage-compensating, expanding concrete additive; Metaforce, a reactive and consistent pozzolan that is used as an alternative for fly ash; Microsilex to be used in bridge decks and paving; Rapid Set, a solution for concrete applications; and Versabind, a cementitious that is used as filler in asphalt mixes as a replacement for lime.

