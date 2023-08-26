GAP (NYSE:GPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

GAP Price Performance

GPS stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. TheStreet raised GAP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of GAP in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,185.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in GAP during the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in GAP during the second quarter worth $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

