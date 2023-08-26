GAP (NYSE:GPS) Issues Earnings Results

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. GAP had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GAP Stock Up 7.2 %

GPS stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Get Our Latest Report on GPS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,185.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at about $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.