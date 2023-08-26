GAP (NYSE:GPS) Issues Earnings Results

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. GAP had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.
GAP Stock Up 7.2 %
GPS stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
GAP Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,185.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of GAP
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at about $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.
About GAP
The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.
