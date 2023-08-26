GAP (NYSE:GPS) Announces Earnings Results

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. GAP had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. GAP has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.47.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on GAP from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,185.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth $20,617,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in GAP by 57.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 481,339 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in GAP by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GAP by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 145,468 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

