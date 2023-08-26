GAP (NYSE:GPS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.02%. GAP’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

GAP Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of GAP stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 206.90%.

Insider Transactions at GAP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

In other news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,185.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of GAP in the second quarter worth $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised GAP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

