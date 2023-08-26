Gala Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.18 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gala has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market cap of $493.74 million and approximately $31.18 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 25,640,742,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,657,508,275 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

