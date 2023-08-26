FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pentair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.71. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

NYSE PNR opened at $67.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.42. Pentair has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In related news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at $549,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pentair by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 31.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

