Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Fuyao Glass Industry Group Price Performance
Shares of Fuyao Glass Industry Group stock remained flat at $1.20 during trading hours on Friday. Fuyao Glass Industry Group has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $1.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fuyao Glass Industry Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.
About Fuyao Glass Industry Group
Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of safety glass solutions and automotive accessories for various transportation vehicles in China and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services automotive grade float glass, automotive glass, locomotive glass, luggage racks, and vehicle window trims, as well as offers relevant services.
