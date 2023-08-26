Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36.

Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.