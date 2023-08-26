Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Shares Down 0.5%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.82 and last traded at C$10.00. Approximately 37,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 72,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.05.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Frontera Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.
Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.
