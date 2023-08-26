Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Shares Down 0.5%

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2023

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FECGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.82 and last traded at C$10.00. Approximately 37,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 72,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Frontera Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$847.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.49.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

