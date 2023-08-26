Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Shares Down 0.5%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.82 and last traded at C$10.00. Approximately 37,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 72,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Frontera Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Frontera Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Frontera Energy Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$847.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.49.

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

