Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Up 1,206.3% in August

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 1,206.3% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSNUY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.28.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FSNUY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.96. 46,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,617. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.10. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

