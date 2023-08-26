Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Up 1,206.3% in August

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 1,206.3% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSNUY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.28.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
