Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Short Interest Update

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Focus Impact Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIAC. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,902,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 825,175 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $8,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $7,126,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Focus Impact Acquisition by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,217,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 667,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Focus Impact Acquisition by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 661,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 537,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIAC opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

