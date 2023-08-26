Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,103,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 809,361 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.50% of Walt Disney worth $911,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $83.35 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $82.46 and a 52 week high of $118.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

