Fmr LLC Purchases 103,865 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,789,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,865 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.03% of KLA worth $1,113,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after buying an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $572,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in KLA by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,441,000 after purchasing an additional 299,219 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in KLA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,340,000 after purchasing an additional 298,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock opened at $481.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $517.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.18.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

