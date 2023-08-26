Fmr LLC Has $958.53 Million Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,171,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,258 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $958,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 17.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 807.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 209,556 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 43.1% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 122.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 27,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 148.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 70,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $48.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Stories

