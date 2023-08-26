Fmr LLC Has $931.47 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,238,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 465,119 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.87% of Steel Dynamics worth $931,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $101.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average of $107.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

