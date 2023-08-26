Fmr LLC Has $890.76 Million Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,000,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,754,581 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $890,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after buying an additional 316,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,292,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,908,000 after acquiring an additional 640,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after buying an additional 112,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 243.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,713,000 after buying an additional 2,380,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $203,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.4 %

WSC stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

