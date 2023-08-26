Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,865,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 467,437 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 7.41% of Bruker worth $856,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bruker by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Bruker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bruker by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.82 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,459,345.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,217,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,866,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,459,345.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,217,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,866,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

