Fmr LLC Acquires 3,468,195 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,468,195 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,053,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Edison International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.55.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.95%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.