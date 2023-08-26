FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 33,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 15,387 shares.The stock last traded at $63.53 and had previously closed at $64.09.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $522.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $563,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

