Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,252 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Flex worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Flex by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Flex by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 44,642 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at $43,261,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $135,389.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 775,934 shares of company stock worth $20,686,303 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FLEX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 9th.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

