Flare (FLR) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Flare (FLR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $309.47 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flare has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 22,817,003,626 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 22,817,003,626.009247 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01349998 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $5,100,419.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

