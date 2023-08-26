Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stake Reduced by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,352,000 after buying an additional 5,770,118 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 296,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,856,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 715.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,017,000 after buying an additional 4,466,636 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $121.48 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.54 and a 200-day moving average of $118.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FI

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.