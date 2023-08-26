Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7 %

FI stock opened at $121.48 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $130.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.54 and a 200-day moving average of $118.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.90.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $848,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

