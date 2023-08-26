Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 6.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 14.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $121.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.70.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.