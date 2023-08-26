First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 622.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

FKU stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.01. 2,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,320. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4915 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

