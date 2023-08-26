First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the July 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4,445.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.20. 2,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,183. The firm has a market cap of $116.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $59.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.1604 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

