First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after buying an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6,920.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after buying an additional 596,078 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,930,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,763,000 after buying an additional 287,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,207,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 581.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 145,611 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYLS opened at $39.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

