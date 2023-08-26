First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,105,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,883,000 after acquiring an additional 212,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after buying an additional 180,104 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 181,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 55,144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

EDOW traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $31.09.

About First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.