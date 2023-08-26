First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the July 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDIV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.24. 11,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $32.26.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

